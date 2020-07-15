A Texas woman arrested with a man wanted for murder out of El Paso, Texas, was charged in Comanche County District Court with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
Sandy Marie Silas, 21, of El Paso, Texas, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of conspiracy to commit possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Silas was arrested Thursday after Lawton police and the U.S. Marshals tracked down Cesar Armendariz and took him into custody for a first-degree homicide warrant out of El Paso, Texas.
According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators learned Armendariz was at a home at 1412 NW Taylor. When Silas walked onto the porch, she was detained and, while doing so, Armendariz walked out and he was also taken into custody.
During a sweep of the home, investigators found a red duffle bag on the floor. Inside the bag, officers found a clear mason jar containing what would later be determined to be 97 grams of marijuana, the affidavit states. A clear plastic wrapper containing two unknown pills were also found.
Silas told investigators she doesn’t have a medical marijuana card and said she knew Armendariz sold marijuana, the affidavit states. She said that when they left El Paso, she packed the bags and put the marijuana inside.
While executing a search warrant of the house, investigators found several pills and a large amount of money, according to the affidavit. The next day, a search warrant of the vehicle turned up a package of unidentified narcotics as well as a large amount of money.
Armendariz was booked into the Lawton City Jail and is to be picked up by El Paso police. He has not been charged in Comanche County.
Silas is being held on $75,000 bond, and scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.