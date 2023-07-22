Cuffs

Police and security officers said after being called to a disturbance with a weapon Tuesday night they got more than they bargained for with a woman accused of spitting and kicking at them.

Laquesha J. Washington, 31, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday where she received two felony counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee as well as a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.