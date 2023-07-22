Police and security officers said after being called to a disturbance with a weapon Tuesday night they got more than they bargained for with a woman accused of spitting and kicking at them.
Laquesha J. Washington, 31, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday where she received two felony counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee as well as a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, records indicate.
Lawton Police Sgt. Nicholas Flores stated he was called shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 2401 NW 24th on a disturbance and arrived to see a crowd of people standing outside a building while someone inside screamed and cursed.
Witnesses told Flores Washington had been “going crazy” causing security to go to an upstairs apartment where she was fighting them, the probable cause affidavit states.
Flores went to the apartment to find Washington in handcuffs, still screaming and cursing. She wouldn’t calm down, he stated. While taking her to his patrol car, Washington resisted by pulling away, kicking her feet out and dropping her full weight, forcing the officer to carry her, the affidavit states. Once in the vehicle, she was placed in leg restraints.
During the effort to put Washington into the vehicle, Flores stated, she spit on him and another police officer as well as the security officers. According to the affidavit, she kicked at the other officer but he blocked it.
A security officer told Flores he’d been called and arrived to find Washington making threats while holding a knife before, including threatening to cut herself, according to the affidavit. He and another security officer went to her apartment and said Washington opened the door and let them inside.
The officer told Flores he got Washington to put down her knife but she became irate and threw tools out the window, almost hitting the people gathered outside. Next, he said, she tried to go and fight the people outside before being stopped, Flores stated. He said Washington said she had something for them in her closet and went to her room where she went to grab a pair of scissors, according to the affidavit. The security officers attempted to handcuff her. She responded by punching and kicking them, Flores stated.
Washington refused to sign her court paperwork during her initial appearance. Now held on $75,000 bond, she returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.