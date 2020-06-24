A Texas woman sentenced to serve five years in prison for the 2017 wreck that killed a Walters woman and her infant son has appealed her sentence and judgment after she first pleaded guilty.
Cheyenne Castillo, 22, Arlington, Texas, submitted a handwritten statement of her intent to appeal June 16 in Comanche County District Court, records indicate.
In her appeal, Castillo offered District Judge Gerald Neuwirth her reasoning:
•“I don’t feel the judgment was fair."
•”I would like another offer.”
•”I feel 10 years is extreme due to circumstances of my case.”
Castillo pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter. Neuwirth sentenced her to serve five years on each charge. She also received a five-year deferred sentence for driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury. All counts are to be served concurrently. She was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and court costs.
The District Attorney’s office had asked for 25-year sentences with 20 years to serve per count. Each manslaughter count is punishable with up to life in prison.
Castillo’s sentencing followed her entering a blind plea of guilty in early March. The plea is an admission she was under the influence of opiates and other drugs when she drove into oncoming traffic just south of Geronimo, according to the court affidavit.
The manslaughter charges followed the deaths of Savannah Benefiel, 31, of Walters, who was a passenger in the other car, as well as her infant son who was in the back seat. Benefiel’s husband, Rocky, was pinned behind the steering wheel and suffered serious injuries caused by Castillo investigators said. Another child suffered an arm injury.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25, records indicate.