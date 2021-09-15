A woman stands accused of assaulting her estranged spouse with anything she could use as a weapon, including her car.
Naesha Janae Fant, 28, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a damage accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain insurance, records indicate. The assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Fant is accused of going over to a house where her wife was staying and provoking an increasingly violent situation.
Police found the homeowner who said she’d been outside with company when Fant, one of the guests’ wife, came over and “started drama,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The one spouse had been staying there due to troubles at home.
A verbal argument escalated and witnesses said Fant started “throwing punches” and hitting her spouse. When Fant got knocked down, she got up, grabbed her make-up bag from inside the car and tried to use it as a weapon, the affidavit states. As the fight continued, Fant is accused of grabbing anything she could from the trash to use as a weapon. She came up fruitless.
That’s when, witnesses said, Fant got into her car and drove towards the resident, hitting her in the legs and pinning her into another vehicle, according to the affidavit. She reversed and the woman moved. The vehicle was struck again. Then, she fled the scene.
Other witnesses backed up the story and a neighbor said he had home security video of the incident. No one was hospitalized.
Fant called 911 and officers found her near Northwest 21st Street and Lindy Avenue. According to the affidavit, she smelled of alcohol and had a busted lip when police arrived. She told investigators her wife punched her first. She also said she didn’t hit anyone and blamed the resident for hitting her car.
Held on $20,000 with the stipulation she have no contact with any of the witnesses, including her spouse, Fant returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 for her preliminary hearing conference.