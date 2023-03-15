A Lawton woman is in jail after she was accused of stabbing a man during an argument.
She said they’d been arguing but didn’t explain how he’d been injured, according to police.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 5:21 am
Darnell Kehaulani Cotton, 49, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Police were called to a possible stabbing shortly before 4 p.m. Friday at an apartment at 1230 SW New York and arrived to find the injured man and Cotton inside an apartment. There was blood visible on the front porch, screen door, front door, stairwell, walls, floor and chair where the man was seated, the probable cause affidavit states. The man’s pants leg was soaked with blood and officers said he was disoriented.
Cotton told Officer Colin Book the two were fighting, the affidavit states. The couple have children together and had been arguing which escalated into a physical fight, she said. However, she didn’t know how the man started bleeding or how he’d been hurt. She described the events in detail until the man began bleeding but didn’t offer any “plausible explanation” how he’d been injured, Book stated.
Witnesses told police they saw the man bleeding on the front porch but Cotton had pulled him back inside and began wiping up the blood with towels. Book stated he found several bloody towels in the kitchen sink and a knife near the sink as well, according to the affidavit.
Cotton has a December 2018 felony conviction in Comanche County for a count of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Held on $20,000 bond, Cotton returns to court at 3 p.m. May 1 for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
