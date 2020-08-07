Investigators said a Lawton woman is in jail for making a violent withdrawal at a local plasma center.
The woman is accused of breaking into CSL Plasma and stabbing a man multiple times on June 28.
Lakeisha L. Porter, 41, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges for first-degree burglary and for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The burglary is punishable by seven to 20 years in prison and the assault by up to 10 years in prison.
An arrest warrant was issued July 23.
The injured man told police that shortly before 7:30 a.m. on June 28, he was inside the plasma center, 1216 N. Sheridan, and while he was at a kiosk checking in, Porter came up behind him and stabbed him multiple times in the neck, back and left arm area, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. She fled the area before police arrived. Employees of the center gave the man aid until he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.
Security video captured the incident.
The injured man told investigators he’d filed multiple police reports for first-degree burglary and for domestic abuse regarding Porter, the affidavit states.
Porter, who is held on $10,000 bond, is to have no contact with the victim if she is released. Records indicate she returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 for her preliminary hearing conference.