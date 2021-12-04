Five months after being freed from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, a Lawton woman is accused of the same crime: spitting in the face of the law.
Quanisha Denise Givens, 33, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with prisoner placing body fluid on government employee after former felony conviction, as well misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
The felony count is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Lawton Police found Givens when responding to a disturbance call shortly before 1:45 a.m. Thursday. She was found attempting to hide behind a pillar in the drive-up area and police said she refused to identify herself, according to the probable cause affidavit.
As she was being detained, police said Givens tried to pull away while yelling “this was a murder case” and spit in an officer’s face. She spit at another officer but missed connecting, the affidavit states. She was cuffed and taken to the Lawton City Jail.
Once at the jail, Givens became combative again and had to be physically restrained several times before being taken to an isolation cell, according to the affidavit. She was put on the ground and stripped of all but one layer of clothes.
While removing property from Givens, officers found a small baggie containing just under 1 gram of methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
Givens was convicted in Comanche County for a prior felony case with the same charges. Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate she was in their custody from January 2020 until July 1 of this year.
Held on $5,000 bond, Givens returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.