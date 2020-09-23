A 28-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $25,000 bond after she was accused of setting up an armed robbery of a man.
Chelsea Lynn Thompson made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of conspiracy after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Thompson is accused of having an active role in the Sept. 13 robbery of a man in his apartment.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton Police Detective Ken Parsons began investigating the Sept. 13 robbery at an apartment at 6307 NW Maple and Thompson was developed as a suspect. He interviewed the woman.
Thompson told Parsons she’d met a man through a website called “SKIP THE GAMES’ and she agreed to meet with him at her apartment. Once there, she said he gave her a $100 donation and they each took off their clothes, the affidavit states. She then handcuffed him and put a blindfold on him.
Once the man was blind and bound, Thompson’s boyfriend, Dewayne Jarvis Leverson, came into the room and the two men got into a fight. According to the affidavit, the victim grabbed his pants and ran into another room and Thompson said Leverson told her to “get the gun.” She said he’d done this before with other men who had come to see her.
The boyfriend kicked in the door with gun in hand and told the other man to give him all his money, the affidavit states. Thompson said Leverson then pistol-whipped the other man who began to fight back. During the scuffle, the victim got the gun away from Leverson; however, he suffered multiple facial injuries to his eyes and his head.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 18 in Comanche County District Court charging Leverson with first-degree robbery, records indicate. He is not currently in custody.
Thompson has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from December 2019 for child abuse, records indicate.
Thompson, who is being held on $25,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 for her preliminary hearing conference.