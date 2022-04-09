A 24-year-old Lawton woman is in jail on $20,000 bond after she was accused of pointing a gun at a honking school bus.
Investigators said she’d been texting her “probation officer” and the bus driver wouldn’t “just give her a minute.”
Latasha Marie Rollins made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The Lawton Public Schools bus driver told police he’d been driving behind a red Chevrolet Cruz at the intersection of Northwest 7th Street and Mockingbird Lane on March 23. The Cruz was stopped at the stop sign and didn’t move so, he said, he blew the bus horn, the probable cause affidavit states.
Still, the Cruz remained. The driver said he honked again, and the Cruz drove and turned before stopping in the middle of the roadway, again with the bus behind it, the affidavit states. It took off again and stopped at Fort Sill Boulevard, where it failed to move, he said.
Another honk of the bus horn was followed by Rollins stepping from the Chevrolet and pointing a handgun at the bus, containing two juvenile students, while shouting something indecipherable, according to the affidavit. After that, he said she drove off but not before he wrote down the tag number.
Lawton Police Detective Abe Woefel stated the tag number returned to Rollins’ boyfriend and he learned she often drives the Cruz.
During an April 1 interview, Rollins admitted stopped at an intersection while texting her “probation officer” and the bus honked its horn, the affidavit states. She said it happened again while texting at another intersection. She told Woefel she tried to tell the bus driver to “just give her a minute" before pointing the handgun at the bus, the detective stated.
Held on $20,000 bond, Rollins returns to court at 3 p.m. July 11 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.