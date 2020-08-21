A Lawton woman is in jail on $5,000 bond for the accusation she instigated a gunfight that left a home damaged in July.
Sofia Figueroa, 42, made her initial appearance Thursday via videoconference in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by between two and 20 years in prison.
Figueroa is accused of tailing a man and woman home following an argument the night of July 21 and then firing into their house.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a man and woman who live in a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Taft called police after the gunplay. The man said Figueroa had followed him and his wife after the two women got into an argument at a gas station.
As the couple pulled into their home, the man said Figueroa pulled up and had a silver pistol in her hand outside the driver side window, the affidavit states. The couple went inside and the man said when he looked outside, she was pointing the gun at the house and began shooting. He went and got his gun and went outside where he returned fire at the car.
Police found a pair of bullet holes in the home.
Figueroa later called the police and reported that the man shot at her in front of the home, according to the affidavit.
Figueroa, who is being held on $5,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.