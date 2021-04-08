A Lawton woman is in jail after she was accused of hurling a machete at a police officer.
Gina Jenkins, a.k.a. Gina Grace Dutten, 36, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted escape from arrest or detention, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called shortly after 5 p.m. April 3 to 1314 NW Irwin on the report of a woman with a machete. Officers arrived to find a “very distraught” Jenkins beating on an apartment door with machete in hand, according to the probable cause affidavit. When told to drop the weapon, investigators said she told police “You gonna have to shoot me … I wanna die today.”
Despite continued commands to put down the weapon, officers said Jenkins continued to be irate and beat on the door while screaming she wanted to die, the affidavit states. She then turned toward officers and paced back and forth while screaming for them to shoot her. She also put the machete up to her own throat.
Officer Joshua Murrow pulled his Taser out and pointed it at Jenkins. She ran and was cornered between apartments. According to the report, Murrow fired his Taser and missed, and Jenkins responded by throwing the machete at him, missing his right leg by approximately a foot. She was then taken into custody without issue.
During booking into jail, Jenkins said, “As soon as I am out I’m going to kill my husband if it’s the last thing I do,” the affidavit states.
Jenkins has a prior felony conviction is Sussex County, Delaware, from February 2017 for second-degree robbery, records indicate.
Held on $10,000 bond, Jenkins returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 for her preliminary hearing conference.