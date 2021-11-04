A Lawton woman is in jail after she was accused of working with another woman to commit fraud and take a car.
Jessica Danielle Worley-Maycumber, a.k.a. Jessica Danielle Worley, 44, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, she faces up to four years in prison if convicted.
Police found Worley-Maycumber with a 2011 Lincoln at a local home on Oct. 28, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The next day, she spoke with Det. Michael Arzola. She said she’d gone with another woman to Patriot Auto Sales, 2520 Fort Sill Boulevard, on Oct. 25. She said the other woman paid for two vehicles, the Lincoln and a Black GMC Acadia, with two $9,200 checks, the affidavit states. She denied knowing the checks were counterfeit.
Worley-Maycumber told the detective she had video of the other woman’s home that showed stolen identity information that was used to buy things with counterfeit checks, the affidavit states.
When asked to conduct a forensic examination of the phone, Worley-Maycumber wouldn’t allow it because she didn’t want them “looking at anything else” other than the evidence, according to the affidavit.
Arzoloa told her the phone would have to be confiscated until a search warrant could be attained. He said Worley-Maycumber took the phone off the table and said, “I’m not going to give it up, I’m going to break it” before trying to bend it in half. The phone was taken and she was arrested.
Worley-Maycumber has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: April 2015, grand larceny; and May 2016, uttering a forged instrument, records indicate.
Worley-Maycumber, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 for her preliminary hearing conference.