An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 40-year-old Lawton woman accused of forging paperwork in an attempt to defraud the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrant for Laquita Inell Franklin for a charge of forgery of records, according to court records. The crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Franklin made an in-person claim of being the common law spouse of a man who had died in May 2017. She provided his death certificate but didn’t have his service information or compensation information.
Franklin completed two VA forms to apply for benefits and requested to establish common law marriage so she could file for widow’s compensation, the affidavit states.
On April 13, the VA representative who dealt with Franklin in the prior situation received an email attachment from Franklin that had a different death certificate than the first provided, according to the affidavit. The new certificate appeared to have been scanned and had her name listed as the surviving spouse although the box to its left was marked “divorced.” VA staff called the documents “suspicious.”
The questionable death certificate was checked with the Death Register Supervisor at the Oklahoma State Department of Health Vital Records and determined it to be fraudulent, the affidavit states.
During an interview with police on June 16, Franklin confirmed that she’d sent the documents and her email address that was provided by the VA representative.
Records indicate that Franklin was picked up and is in custody.