DUNCAN — “Mirror, mirror, on the wall …”
When taken and used as a weapon, that mirror could cost a Duncan woman 20 years to life in prison.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
DUNCAN — “Mirror, mirror, on the wall …”
When taken and used as a weapon, that mirror could cost a Duncan woman 20 years to life in prison.
Sabetta Nicole Randall, 28, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon after two or more felony convictions, records indicate.
Randall is accused of smashing a mirror across the back of a man’s head during a June 25 dispute.
Duncan Police Officer Michael Elroy stated he was called shortly after 2 p.m. to 103 E. Elm Street to a domestic disturbance where he spoke with Randall’s mother.
The woman said she’d told her daughter to leave the home several times and she began yelling and acting belligerent, the probable cause affidavit states.
The mother’s husband told Elroy he, too, told Randall to leave and she responded by hitting him in the back of the head with a mirror, according to the affidavit. Elroy stated he saw particles of glass on the back of the man’s head.
Randall admitted to hitting the man with the mirror, the affidavit states. She was arrested.
Randall has prior felony convictions in Stephens County: February 2014, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer; February 2015, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer; and March 2017, possession of a controlled substance, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses, Randall returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 11 for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.