A Lawton woman is in jail for allegations of assaulting her live-in boyfriend with a knife and fire extinguisher.
Heather Heard, a.k.a. Heather Nicole Benavides, a.k.a. Heather Thomas, 32, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A blood-covered Heard was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after Lawton Police Sgt. Dane Swinford stated he arrived to a domestic incident in the 900 block of Northeast Dove Lane and pulled her over as she was trying to leave. The officer stated she had blood on her hands and her face but she told him it wasn’t her blood, according to the probable cause affidavit. Swinford learned the blood had come from her boyfriend.
The injured man told investigators Heard had cut him with a knife. He said they had gotten into an argument, and at some point Heard got out a knife and came at him with it, cutting his fingers as he tried to block her, the affidavit states. He said she chased him with the knife and hit him in the back, leaving scratches on his lower right side.
After leaving for a bit, he told Swinford he came back home and laid down to rest. That’s when, he said, Heard tried to stab him in the chest with the knife, according to the affidavit. Swinford stated there was a slight red mark in the center of the man’s chest. The man said Heard also hit him with a fire extinguisher.
Held on $50,000 bond with the stipulation she have no contact with the man, Heard returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.