An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Lawton woman accused of being a greedy granddaughter and abusing her grandmother’s trust by taking over $100,000.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Bobby Gabrielle Gray, 31, for the charge of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine and compensation.
The allegations against Gray are from August 2018 to December 2019 when she was appointed to her grandmother’s trust and was given a bank card. The grandmother told investigators the money was to be used for no other purpose than her and her son’s care.
According to the probable cause affidavit, over the next 16 months, Gray spent a total of $100, 363.88 on miscellaneous items and ATM withdrawals for her own use. In one account, she is accused of making $13,600 in cash withdrawals and of transferring $88,000 from the savings and into the checking account for her personal use. Investigators said she used another $6,316.52 from the savings account to pay her personal credit card bill.
Gray’s warrant bond is set at $100,000.