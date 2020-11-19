America’s Veteran Supporters presented the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network, Region 11 with a check for $500, Tuesday.
The donation will be used to prevent underage substance abuse in Comanche, Stephens, Jackson, Jefferson, Cotton, Tillman, and Harmon counties, Rebekah Fountain, an RPC prevention specialist, said in a statement.
“WMPN wants to thank America’s Veterans Supporters for the generous donation and for supporting our mission and helping us promote healthy communities,” Fountain said.
Wichita Mountains Prevention Network is funded through donations and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services & Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration and The Centers for Disease Control.