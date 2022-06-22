A man who was there the night Shaun Loud died testified Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing him.
Thomas Shafer took the witness stand in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom to testify in the first-degree murder trial of David Flores Villanueva, 41, of Cache. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without parole after three prior felony convictions.
Villanueva is on trial for the May 23, 2020, stabbing death of Loud, 41, of Lawton. Loud died from a deep puncture wound to his left chest.
Thomas Shafer lived in one of three sheds located in the back yard of 926 NW 20th; Villanueva occupied another of the sheds and Juan “Johnny” Galvan stayed in the third.
On May 23, 2020, Villanueva told Shafer his cell phone was missing. Shafer testified Villianueva, known on the street as “Do Do,” was already upset because his girlfriend had gone missing the day before and he hadn’t heard from her. After searching his shed and Villanueva’s, the phone remained missing, according to Shafer.
There was “a lot of junk, yes,” in the backyard Shafer said, and photos confirmed his testimony. Two men came into the yard soon after the search for the cellphone and were looking through the junk: a man known as “Nando,” and Loud, Shafer testified.
“They didn’t have no business there,” Shafer said.
After telling them to leave, Shafer said a woman who stayed with Galvan got onto him and escorted the men into their shed.
After going back into his shed, Shafer said Villanueva returned to ask if his phone had been found.
“He was getting frustrated and upset,” he said. “He thought somebody was playing games.”
Villanueva went to the other shed and Shafer said he followed. Sensing things were becoming dangerous, he said he left the shed and returned to his own shed.
“By this time, I’m starting to get unnerved,” he said. “I was worried something bad would happen.”
Villanueva was described as upset, “maybe manic a little bit,” according to the testimony.
Shafer said he heard Loud deny taking Villanueva’s cell phone. Then, he said, Villanueva asked Loud if he’d testified against a “homie” of Villanueva’s but wasn’t sure Loud responded.
Shafer said that following a brief pause, he heard Villanueva say “Get off of me” and heard the sounds of a scuffle before seeing Loud stumble out of the shed and through the back yard. He would eventually fall dead in the parking lot of a nearby car wash.
Villanueva came out next. He was shaking his head and wiping his hands, according to Shafer. According to the testimony, Villanueva said, “The ... jumped on me and I had to do it.” Shafer said Villanueva got his dog from the shed and fled to his truck, saying, “Tell Gina (his girlfriend) I love her” before driving off.
“I didn’t think it would escalate like it did,” he said.
Shafer said he ran away to a friend’s house and later spent the night at a local motel. He knew he had an arrest warrant and didn’t want to go to jail. The next morning, he returned to the house and police took him into custody and interviewed him.
During his initial interview, Shafer said his story may not have been as clear as his testimony during the preliminary hearing and at Tuesday’s trial.
“I was upset … I was scared, I was pissed off,” he said. “I said some things that weren’t accurate.”
Among initial statements made to the police, Shafer initially said Villanueva said he didn’t like black people. Admitting he’d used drugs around that time period, he said it can affect your memory.
“When you’re high, you get confused,” he said. “I wasn’t on a binge at the time. … It’s been a nightmare for me ever since; I’ve relived it every time I have to talk about it.”
Shafer was adamant he’d never seen Villanueva with a knife. He said Villanueva did have a machete that he used to cut weeds and to serve as a deterrent to trouble. Alcohol and methamphetamine use were a part of life in the backyard shantytown and there had been robberies and assaults in the past.
During a chance encounter with Villanueva while being held at the Tillman County Jail months following the charges, Shafer said he’d been asked what everyone was saying about the case. Knowing he couldn’t say for certain that Villanueva’s claim of self-defense was legitimate, he said he was honest with his shed neighbor.
“I felt bad,” he said. “But I told him that if I’m called as a witness, I’m not going to lie.”
The trial continues at 9 a.m. today.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.