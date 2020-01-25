A reception Friday afternoon marked the end of shift for a long-serving Lawton lawman.
Assistant Police Chief Rusty Wright finished his 33 years of service with the Lawton Police Department on a high note with his friends, family and those that served with him over the decades.
When asked his favorite experience or memory from his time with the department, Wright said there were “too many to think of.”
“Even though I’m retiring, I still love coming to work,” he said. “It’s one of the best jobs in the world.”
Wright has served in almost every capacity as an officer and said his skillset includes “a variety of things.”
Now, Wright plans on taking seriously a life of leisure and retirement. That means spending lots of time with his wife of 14 years, Susie, as well as kids and grandkids.
“I plan on enjoying life,” he said.
Wright’s wife concurred with those plans. She recently retired and said she’s looking forward to spending quality time traveling and experiencing a slower-paced life with her husband.
“I’ve been preparing myself for this a few years,” she said. “We have a lot of plans to do.”
During his retirement ceremony, Wright’s granddaughter Jacy Lee offered words about her grandfather that were his favorite of the many said Friday.
“I just want to say one thing,” she said. “My grandpa is the best grandpa ever.”
Police Chief James T. Smith said it’s the families of the officers who provide the backbone of support during their service. He said he was happy Wright is returning to his family full time and with the right state of heart.
“These ceremonies are not for us, they’re for the families,” he said. “Without an understanding family, it’s impossible for us to do the things that need to be done.”
Wright is also remembered as a good cop by the many who served with him. The chief said he exemplified the image of an officer who did what was needed to do the job and do it well.
“We’re here to honor one of our veterans moving to another stage in life,” Smith said.
After serving together for over 30 years, Capt. Robert Puccino knows his friend well and shared an anecdote about Wright once making his hair jet black and donning John Lennon glasses for an undercover operation.
“He took his job seriously,” Puccino said. “He got into the role he was supposed to be in.”
Wright responded that in that one instance, it had more to do with his hair color and complexion: “There’s not many redheads around here.”
Experience allows the retiring assistant chief to offer insight to younger officers: “Hang in there, think positive and don’t let the little stuff drag you down.”
When Wright offered brief words during the ceremony, his emotions rose as he thought of his length of service.
“Thirty-three years is a long time,” Wright said. “Everybody dreams of this time. Well, my time is here; it’s time to go.”
“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “I’m going to miss you.”
Written by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.