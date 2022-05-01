Today is the first day of the rest of John Chelenza’s civilian life.
It’s the first day he’s waking up without one of his many patrol units parked in the drive in 35 ½-years.
After receiving a ride home from his final shift Saturday afternoon from Sgt. Michael Porter, you can now call him retired Lawton Police Master Sgt. John Chelenza.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “It’s been a little hard, I’ve done this pretty much my adult life. But it’s time.”
Since graduating the police academy in 1987, Chelenza has spent the entirety of his career on the beat as a uniformed officer. With over 60,000 reports logged, he’s more than put in his time.
“In any job that’s a long time,” he said. “I’ve probably taken more calls and driven more miles than anybody ever at the department.”
Chelenza credits his late-parents, retired Col. Nicholas Chelenza and Florence, with shaping the man he’s become. His father served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War before settling for good in Lawton in 1969 when he was 10-years-old.
“I owe everything to them,” he said.
Another person Chelenza said is owed a big debt of gratitude is the late-C.H. Brazzel. A long-time face in local law enforcement, he was Chelenza’s first training officer.
“I learned so much from that guy,” he said. “He always showed so much respect and humanity to everyone.”
Chelenza said he took Brazzel’s lessons to heart. He put them into practice. He said it’s about remembering everyone is human and worthy of compassion.
“I’ve never looked at color over these 35 years,” he said. “Everybody is one in my opinion.”
A workhorse for the police department for so long, a bout of COVID-19 kept Chelenza off-duty for about three months. He said he still has breathing issues and it factored into his retirement decision.
During one of the winter storms to hit in February, Chelenza said it brought another moment that helped make his decision. It’s one he came to while recognizing the impact he’s had with his job.
“It was icy, slippery, and I fell on my back and hit my head on the street,” he said. “A man saw it, jumped the fence and came to help. It turns out I’d arrested this guy 31 years ago.”
Chelenza said this man who came to his assistance said he was returning a favor from their prior meeting.
“He remembered me,” he said. “He told me, ‘You treated me like a human. I learned from it and straightened my life up.’”
Over his career, Chelenza has had many high points. He said one was in saving Randy Jones from bleeding out after his daughter’s boyfriend shot him at point blank range with a 20-gauge shotgun in 1992.
“It was a whole crazy deal,” he said. “I got to his house, the door was open, and I heard him crying out for help. I heard him and went in.”
Wary of any danger awaiting inside, Chelenza said Jones’ cries and the severity of his wound set him into life-saving action.
“He was bleeding profusely,” he said. “I plugged the wound to stuff the hole in his chest. He gave me enough information I was able to put out over the radio and those kids were arrested outside Geronimo.”
Jones survived and Chelenza was honored for his valor in the situation. The men became friends and still remain in contact.
“That was definitely a high point of my career,” he said.
Although Chelenza said the main reason he got the job as a police officer is because he needed one. In the process, he found a family while forming one himself.
Chelenza’s daughter Jackie was born while he was in the police academy. All his cadet partners came to the hospital. She and her brother Harrison, born two years later, grew up with a large number of uniformed uncles and aunts. Bonded, if not by blood, then by the blue.
When Chelenza made his decision to retire, he’d originally planned to do so quietly. Jackie talked him into enjoying it. That includes doing something he’s never done before at his retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 100 S. Railroad. He’s going to ring the bell signaling his final end of shift.
“I never rang the bell when I came onto the department,” he said.
If Chelenza had rang the bell the first time, it would have been at the old police station at 10 SW 4th. He said the old HQ will always feel like a home to him. Lots of memories and friendships were made there.
But it’s time. Chelenza said he’s going to take it easy and spend more time with family. A first trip will be to Nashville, Tenn., to see his sister Diane Evans. Her and his brother, Dr. Nicholas Chelenza Jr. were older than him and he hasn’t had opportunity to see her in a couple of years.
“She was like a mother to me,” he said.
Chelenza said he’s going to stay busy. He has a car detailing business and plans on helping a mechanic friend at his shop. He may come back to the police department as a reserve officer, much like his mentor Brazzel did in his later-career. But for once, he’s going to do something he hasn’t done in a long time.
“I’m going to chill out for a while,” he said.
One thing Chelenza knows with confidence is he has no regrets in the journey he’s taken.
“I don’t regret it,” he said. “I had a lot of great times here. I’ve always been proud with what I do.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.