Abnormally cool temperatures and weeks of rain mean that grass and weeds are growing up fast.
Homeowners who let their lawns get too out of control could end up getting a visit from the City of Lawton’s Neighborhood Services Department code enforcers.
Neighborhood Services is the city department tasked with investigating nuisance complaints and incidents, including claims of tall grass and weeds.
“City policy on grass and weeds is pretty cut and dry,” Neighborhood Services Supervisor Corey Bowen said. “A yard comes into violation of City Code if any portion is 12 inches or taller.”
Lawton City Code defines weeds as “all vegetation at any stage of maturity.” However healthy trees, shrubs, or produce for human consumption or vegetation in a tended and cultivated garden is excluded from that definition. In addition to excluding gardens, the code doesn’t apply to tended crops on agriculturally-zoned land more than 150 feet from any other zoning category.
“If we come out and inspect the property and find it in violation, then code enforcement takes pictures, and we will mail the resident and the owner a notice letting them know the property is in violation. They then have 10 days to correct the violation,” Bowen said.
After the 10-day period is up, inspectors will return to the property to reassess the violation. If the violation has not been corrected, then the inspector will place a work order, after which a contractor hired by the city will come out and mow the property. The homeowner will then be charged for the cost of the contractor.
During the month of April, the City mailed out 1,693 violation notices to private and commercial resident owners. Out of that, 193 were found to still be in violation after the 10 days and work orders were placed to mow back the overgrowth.
While charges for overgrown yards vary, according to Bowen, the City does typically take the lowest bidder when it comes to contractors.
“Life happens. We are not out there to get anybody. If they will just call us to let us know what is going on we will work with them,” Bowen said. “Voluntary compliance is the goal; we don’t want to issue citations.”
The City Code applies to both personal and commercial properties, Bowen said, and the City will issue citations for overgrowth on commercial properties.
“Our concern is all property maintenance,” Bowen said. “Even if it don’t always work out the way we’d like.”
With more rain in the forecast and a holiday weekend coming up, Bowen said his best advice for property owners is to mow as much and as often as they can.
“If you know you’re not going to be able to get to it, like if you’re going to be out of town and you can’t mow before you leave because of all the rain, just reach out to us and let us know,” Bowen said. “We will work with you.”