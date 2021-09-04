A Lawton venue known to be a hub of violence this year has officially lost its permit to operate after the owner failed to file an appeal.
The revocation became permanent Tuesday following the City of Lawton’s Aug. 1 decision to revoke the establishment’s permit, according to Tiffany Martinez-Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
“There has been no activity concerning the lounge since their permit was pulled at the revocation hearing,” she said.
The venue’s food service establishment was pulled after an administrative hearing found the business had been conducting activities “in an unlawful manner or in such as manner as to constitute a breach of the peace or to constitute a menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.”
Hearing Officer Richard Rogalski, deputy city manager, signed the order into effect following the hearing.
Venue owner Seth Fleming and registered agent David Sherwood had 10 business days to file an appeal to be heard by the City Council.
The venue, 1015 SW Park, received its permit, required by city code to provide food service, on Oct. 12, 2020.
The Lavish Lounge has been a scene of at least a dozen reports requiring police intervention. The first was Jan. 17 and resulted in the shooting death of Zonterious Johnson, 24, at the hands of police while conducting a compliance check at the business about 3:30 a.m. (state statutes allow restaurants to operate at any hour).
According to police body camera video, Johnson was found outside firing at another individual and fled after officers ordered him to stop. Following a short foot chase that ended at an alley a block away, Johnson lifted his shirt and pulled an object later determined to be a handgun from his waistband and extended his arm. Following orders to drop the gun, an officer fired six shots at Johnson; three hit him and he later died at the hospital, according to the video. An investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found the shooting to be justified.
Other police-investigated incidents — occurring between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. — were cited at the hearing:
• March 13: Reports of shots fired and a report of a woman being held against her will inside the business.
• March 14: Reports of a shot fired from the parking lot of the business and a number of individuals in the parking lot yelling and throwing objects.
• About March 27: Reports of shots fired, which resulted in an individual reportedly being shot in the back and another individual’s vehicle being damaged by gun shots.
• April 3: Reports of shots being fired, which resulted in two gunshot wound victims and a vehicle being damaged by gunshots.
• June 27: Reports of shots being fired, with an individual shot in the leg.
• July 17: Responding to a call, officers saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and found a blood splatter trail leading from the front of the business to the parking lot. Officers also found several shell casings. One individual was shot in the arm.
Lavish Lounge has been permitted to operate as a food establishment and had a bring-your-own alcohol policy. It was known as being a marijuana friendly environment for users of medicinal marijuana, officials said.