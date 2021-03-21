The 2019 Capital Improvements Program will be funding activities to help community youth, say members of a new City of Lawton committee who want the community as whole to participate in those projects.
The Youth and Family Affairs Committee will hold its organizational meeting at 8 a.m. Monday via Zoom, with its nine members outlining what they see as their scope of responsibilities and beginning initial discussions on projects/programs that will meet the goal defined by city code: promote activities for at-risk youth, providing them with options to steer them away from crime and toward productive lives. The committee is more than talk: the 2019 CIP dedicates $6 million for such programs, and the Youth and Family Affairs Committee will be the entity crafting ideas, receiving input from the community, and making recommendations to the City Council.
“The whole purpose of this is to help build society so that we end up helping children be successful,” said Mayor Stan Booker, about one of the cornerstones of his CIP initiative when he talked to residents prior to the 2019 election.
Booker said the initiative stems from frustration with the community’s crime rate. He said many who work with children say the problem stems from a lack of activities that keep children active, healthy and, just maybe, armed with skills they can carry into adulthood.
“What we’re trying to do here is find ways to help children be successful so they don’t get involved in criminal activity,” said Booker, adding research data provided by committee member Rick Lowe suggests that if Lawton can keep its youth out of the criminal justice system, that will reduce the future crime rate.
That’s why Booker wanted what he called a “blue ribbon” committee comprised of those who regularly work with or have knowledge of youth. Booker said he believes the best committee would have a combination of members, those from academia as well as those with hands-on experience. To further amplify the effort, the committee also may create a technical committee, or experts in a specific topic to help the committee.
Dr. Willie Smith, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, said the focus on youth is one of the things that drew him when he was asked to be one of the nine committee members.
“Family and youth is the core to our community,” Smith said, adding they also are the future of the community, city, state and nation, which is why it is important to work with family and youth, to inspire them and “pull out talents and gifts they have. Working with youth and family is working with the core of our nation.”
Smith said he likes that the committee’s emphasis is going to be on academic and other non-athletic pursuits, explaining the community already has recreational athletic programs, so the committee’s work should be on academic and self-improvement activities designed to expose youth to things they can take into adulthood.
One of his special interests: technology. Smith said technology is a hot field with job potential, and there are youth that could take advantage if they were exposed at a younger age.
“That’s really the wave of the future,” he said, adding he also believes “absolutely” in the importance of arts and sciences.
And, he wants programs that focus on self confidence.
“Some of these kids are damaged,” he said, of efforts to overcome feelings of insecurity.
Smith said he believes there are resources in the community that committee members can tap into, noting “we’ve got all kinds of venues we can plug into, making programs come to fruition.”
Brenda Myers, director of the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau/Juvenile Detention Center, said she also wants to draw on community members to help highlight what’s already here, in terms of programs and activities focused on youth, while bringing youth into the equation.
“My main goal is to figure out how to get engagement from kids, plugging them into programs already in this town,” said Myers, explaining Lawton has a number of programs designed to give youth something to do, but finding them sometimes is difficult and that must change.
She said she expects to be wearing two hats on the committee, including one that reflects her 23 years of experience at the juvenile bureau. She said the experience has taught her while there are many factors in play when youth commit criminal offenses, one of the most common is boredom.
“Idle hands,” she said, adding it’s a complaint she understands. “I’ve lived here since I was 10 and remember saying ‘there’s nothing to do’.”
Myers said she’s also a mother with personal experience in youth activities, noting, for example, she has had to take her son to other towns to play competitive sports and the money she and other parents spent while visiting those towns could just as easily have been spent in Lawton, if activities were available. While Myers wants to see sports, she also wants other activities.
But, she is insistent Lawton must do a better job of marketing what it already has. She offers her son as an example: when he was younger, she had to dig for things for him to do, finally finding a mini-engineering class that she wouldn’t have known about if she hadn’t looked. There are other issues to consider, including transportation. But, the bottom line issue is getting youth motivated, then ensuring they get to the programs that interest them.
“We’ve got to figure out how to get them involved,” she said, adding something she has told other groups. “I’d like to see it so successful that it eliminates the need for probation officers.”
Booker said he intends for the committee to work for the long-term.
“I’m fully expecting it to be in place for the life of the CIP, then citizens will decide after that if its good enough to continue,” Booker said, of funding that would provide about $400,000 a year.
That’s why there are guidelines for the committee to work under, starting the fact that programs/activities must provide measurable results. Measurable means a reduction in youth crime, with the goal of targeting extremely high risk youth to keep them out of gangs and away from criminal activities.
The committee doesn’t yet have specific programs in mind, Booker said, adding Monday’s agenda will include discussion of summer programs that could be offered in conjunction with Cameron University and Lawton Public Schools; an after school tutoring for struggling elementary students; and an arts programs.
“I’d like to see things like more involvement in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the arts,” Booker said, adding the goal is programs that impact young lives. “We told the citizens we wouldn’t do programs for the sake of having programs.”