FORT SILL — With seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to the installation, Fort Sill has extended its Health and Safety Stand Down through April 14.
The post also has closed down its fitness centers, effective immediately.
According to a release from the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office (PAO), there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to the post. The first person to test positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered and completed all medical steps to safely return to work.
All Fort Sill personnel are currently under General Order No. 1, which became effective Monday, and applies to all service members and Department of the Army civilians assigned to the post. The order outlines safety measures to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 and synchronize with Lawton’s efforts, according to PAO. The only authorized exceptions to travel is mission-essential functions or to obtain emergency medical care during curfew hours.
Fort Sill is taking more stringent precautions and following local and state direction and encouraging all to follow the principles of social distancing, good personal hygiene through washing of hands, minimizing the workforce through telework and limiting unnecessary movement to only essential travel.
Following two virtual town hall meetings to provide information and receive feedback from the community, in an abundance of caution, all fitness centers on post have been closed. The closure became effective Wednesday. They will remain closed until it is safe to reopen them, according to PAO.