The 132D Army Band of the Wisconsin National Guard will play at the Lawton Farmers Market this month.
Band members are training at Fort Sill and will play at the Market, 77 SW 4th Street, July 12 and 19 at the Evening Market and Food Truck Tuesday Weekly Event. The event is held from 4-7 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to bring extra chairs to enjoy the festive evening of food and music.
On Saturday, the Farmers Market will hold is 11 Annual Tomato Festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A fun run, salsa contest, and tomato judging are just a few of the events planned. The Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Show will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Leslie Powell Gallery.
“We are at the height of the growing season and, besides tomatoes, summer’s celebrated iconic fruit, you will find okra, watermelon, peaches, apricots, black-eyed peas, green beans, all varieties of squash, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes, onions, and more,” according to Cathy Field, Lawton Farmers Market spokesperson. “In addition to produce, the Lawton Farmers Market also has plenty of vendors with locally raised meat, including Wagyu, longhorn and angus beef, pastured pork and lamb, eggs, honey, and a wide variety of bakers, makers, and artisans.”
For more information about the Lawton Farmers Market Events, visit their Facebook page.