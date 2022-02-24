Southwest Oklahoma came to another February standstill Wednesday that’s expected to carry over into today and affect the days to follow.
Following sheets of sleet that blanketed Lawton by early morning, roadways became slick while awaiting City of Lawton sand trucks.
The City of Lawton issued a statement that sanding operations had begun and alerted that, if accumulation continues, to watch out for trucks plowing the roadways.
With accumulation of sleet easing off by noon and transitioning to intermittent snow sprinkles throughout the afternoon it was forecasts of a Wednesday evening mix of up to 1-inch of sleet and snow on top of 1/10-inch of ice and wind chills in the -5-degrees range that became worrisome. It’s expected to last, at least, until 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
By this morning, travel could become nearly impossible. Sub-zero wind chills could also result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, according to the National Weather Service.
Travelers are warned that if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.
On Wednesday morning, Greg Edwards, owner of Carolina Comics, 305 SW C, was shoveling and sweeping the sidewalk in front of his business mid-morning after the first round of sleet/snow moved through.
“I think this is worse than the last snow,” he said. “I don’t expect a lot of business today. I’ll probably close early. I’m just prepping for the next day, I guess.”
Riley Cavins was doing similar work at the Stripes convenience store on the corner of Southwest 52nd Street and Cache Road. He said it was easier to keep things cleared with the expected snow if he cleared the accumulated sleet outside the front door before it set.
Taron Epps, executive vice president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, was scraping the sleet off his pickup in the chamber parking lot. He was one of the skeleton staff who was working at the chamber on Wednesday.
“There was just a few of us in, those with four-wheel drive,” he said. “The rest are working from home.”
The parking lot at Central Plaza was deserted and no one was out removing the sleet by 10 a.m. The elements were drastic enough many businesses closed for the day.
While the roadways were slick, Officer Andrew Grubbs said few wrecks were reported; however, officers did assist as Good Samaritans for a few stuck motorists through the day.
That said, Grubbs noted some things have been canceled. Planned practice tryouts scheduled for Friday and Saturday for prospective new police recruits were postponed due to the weather. A new date will be announced soon.
On Interstate 44, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority had crews out clearing the roadways. Drivers are warned that it’s still dangerous and, if you do travel, slow down. If you encounter a snowplow, give it plenty of room to work.
Although no major wrecks were reported by Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Oklahoma, the Department of Public Safety has responders on the job; however, in a reduced capacity in the following counties: Comanche, Cotton, Caddo, Stephens, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman.
