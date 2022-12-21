With Christmas delightfully around the corner, you pretty much knew the weather would be turning frightful some time as winter officially begins.

Beginning this morning, a strong cold front with very cold temperatures will invade Southwest Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Riding the cusp of Winter Storm Elliott, which is tracking toward the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, will produce snow and high winds, including blizzard conditions in spots, as it potentially grows into a bomb cyclone.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

