With Christmas delightfully around the corner, you pretty much knew the weather would be turning frightful some time as winter officially begins.
Beginning this morning, a strong cold front with very cold temperatures will invade Southwest Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Riding the cusp of Winter Storm Elliott, which is tracking toward the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, will produce snow and high winds, including blizzard conditions in spots, as it potentially grows into a bomb cyclone.
With an expected arrival of sweeping wind gusts between 45 to 50 mph expected from the north around 5 a.m., temperatures are expected to drop to -13 degrees before sunrise, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Cold wind chills could cause exposed skin to be dangerously bit by frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, according to Comanche County Emergency Management. The National Weather Service warns that cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Wear coats, hats and gloves and use caution while outside.
The high-speed winds primarily from the north also are expected to bring increased stress to east/west utility poles, causing the potential for power outages.
The Salvation Army gym, 1306 SW E, will be available beginning at 6 a.m. as a central warming center all day and night on Thursday and Friday, according to Amy Hawkins, emergency management information officer.
“We will have cots, blankets, and pillows provided by the Salvation Army, and water and snacks provided by the American Red Cross,” she said. “If anyone would like to make a non-monetary donation, please advise to deliver to either the Salvation Army Shelter or Lawton First Baptist Church to the gymnasium.”
As needed, contingency warming centers are slated to open throughout Comanche County: First Baptist Church, 501 SW B, and Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 S. Oklahoma 65, both in Lawton; New Life Assembly Church, 501 W. B Avenue, Cache; First Baptist Church, 412 E. Main, Geronimo; and Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin.
Hawkins asked people to be prepared.
“We do not know exactly what the weather is going to bring come Thursday, but we would like to be prepared for anything,” she said. “If anyone would like to volunteer to work the warming station, please reach out to Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management.”
The primary concerns at home or work during a winter storm are loss of heat, power and telephone service and a shortage of supplies if storm conditions continue for more than a day. In either place, you should have available:
•Flashlight and extra batteries.
•Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information.
•Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.
•Extra prescription medicine.
•Baby items such as diapers and formula.
•Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm.
•Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire.
•Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly.
•Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets.
•Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space.
•Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
•Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Fully check and winterize your vehicle before the winter season begins. Carry a Winter Storm Survival Kit that includes the following:
•Mobile phone, charger, batteries.
•Flashlight with extra batteries.
•High-calorie, non-perishable food.
•Extra clothing to keep dry.
•Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels.
•Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water.
•Sack of sand or cat litter for traction.
•Windshield scraper and brush.
•Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.
•Compass and road maps, don’t depend on mobile devices with limited battery life.
On the farm and pet owners
•Move animals to sheltered areas or bring pets inside. Shelter belts, properly laid out and oriented, are better protection for cattle than confining shelters, such as sheds.
•Haul extra feed to nearby feeding areas.
•Have water available. Most animals die from dehydration in winter storms.
•Make sure pets have plenty of food and water and a warm shelter.
For weather updates, and additional information. check local city social media, weather.gov/oun, local television channels, or NOAA Weather Radio.