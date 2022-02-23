Southwest Oklahoma will be hit with another bout of Winter Weather beginning today.
According to the National Weather Service in Norman, Southern Oklahoma and parts of North Texas will see a wintry mix of precipitation beginning sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Lawton and the surrounding area is predicted to get mostly sleet and snow, with little in the way of freezing rain. According to Rick Smith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service during a Winter weather briefing Tuesday morning, this means that power outages are unlikely to result from this winter blast.
“In Southwest Oklahoma, it looks like there will be no heavy rain before the sleet and snow begins,” Smith said. “So accumulation on trees and power lines is unlikely.”
Temperatures are expected to get extremely low today. The low temperature predicted as of Tuesday afternoon is 15 degrees, with wind chills predicted at between -5 and -15 degrees Fahrenheit. Relatively high winds are predicted on Wednesday as well, with gusts between 15 and 25 mph.
Exact precipitation amounts are difficult to predict, but forecasts from the National Weather Service show that Southwest Oklahoma is like to get about 0.10 of an inch of ice accumulation on roadways. However, due to the extremely low predicted temperatures predicted for today, the small amount of precipitation will likely interfere with travel, according to Vivek Mahale, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norman.
“When the temperature is 15 degrees, accumulation amounts don’t really matter when it comes to travel,” Mahale said.
Smith said that travel conditions would likely be at their worst in the later part of the morning Wednesday and weren’t likely to improve until temperatures return to above freezing Friday.
“I don’t want to make the decision for you,” Smith said, directly addressing school representatives. “But I wouldn’t want to be driving tomorrow.”
Rachel Huey, assistant director of Comanche County Emergency Management, said road crews had already treated roadways in Lawton in preparation for the cold snap. She also said that Emergency Management officially recommends that county residents avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.
“We’re always going to recommend that, in weather like this, people stay inside unless they absolutely need to go out,” Huey said. “And if they do, they should make sure they take some supplies with them to keep them safe in the event of an emergency.”
Huey also added that Emergency Management officials don’t expect the same type of winter weather as the blast that hit two weeks ago.
“In this instance, we don’t expect things to be quite as intense as that last time,” Huey said.
Smith said that the precipitation was likely to lull Wednesday afternoon, before resuming in the early morning Thursday. However, winds will not be nearly as high today, and high temperatures are expected to be at least 10 degrees higher.