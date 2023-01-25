With Tuesday morning rainfall mixing and then turning into a heavy fall of snow through the day, it didn’t take long for Southwest Oklahomans to see why a winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in Lawton remained just above freezing into the afternoon so roadways remained wet but not slick. The landscape was draped with the ever accumulating snow.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

