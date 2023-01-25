With Tuesday morning rainfall mixing and then turning into a heavy fall of snow through the day, it didn’t take long for Southwest Oklahomans to see why a winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in Lawton remained just above freezing into the afternoon so roadways remained wet but not slick. The landscape was draped with the ever accumulating snow.
With the National Weather Service forecasting anywhere between 4 to 7 inches of the alabaster fluffy stuff, Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma remained in winter storm warning mode until at least 6 a.m. today.
With temperatures expected to dip into the high-20s by Tuesday night, LATS announced its buses will not be running its clockwise fixed routes today. The buses stopped running the routes Tuesday afternoon.
Buses remaining in motion will be using their inclement weather routes, meaning they will be running on arterials and major streets only; no residential routes will be run today.
The City of Lawton Streets Division has prepared its sanding trucks, which contain the sand/salt mixture that is used on city streets and were expected to begin sanding by late afternoon Tuesday as a precaution. Trucks outfitted with blades to clear roadways were placed on standby.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has treated highways and Interstate 44 with a brine solution and snowplow crews are at the ready to clear roadways, according to Clint Langford, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management director.
The eastern and western districts of Comanche County are prepared to sand bridges and intersections as well as to clear impassable roadways, Langford said.
Ground temperatures kept roads passable into mid-afternoon Tuesday.
Fort Sill was reported to continue with its normal operations. However, any telework efforts were expected to be maximized. Early departures were at 2 p.m. Tuesday and delayed reporting was scheduled for 10 a.m. today.
Langford asked drivers to plan on slippery road conditions, especially during morning and evening commutes.
— Additional reporting by Kim McConnell, staff.