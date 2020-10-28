Winter arrived early this fall.
Heavy sheets of rain throughout Monday night turned to sleet, and ice began to envelope Southwest Oklahoma. Morning would see most activity shut down to avoid travel on icy roads.
Tuesday's weather prompted the closure of the Comanche County Courthouse and with it, many downtown Lawton businesses. After many area schools, including Cameron University and Great Plains Tech Center, either shut down or turned to virtual classes, uncertainty of today's weather caused school administrators to make decisions.
Comanche Nation and its offices and programs will be closed until Thursday. The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is delaying opening its offices until 10 a.m. today.
City of Lawton streets crews loaded their sanders containing a sand/salt mixture in preparation for the winter storm. But by mid-morning Tuesday, city arterials were in good enough shape to allow the crews to transition to a new task: clearing trees and limbs from streets.
Streets Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller said the division had received numerous calls from residents and emergency personnel about woody vegetation blocking streets. Streets crews will remain on standby for additional sanding work as needed.
That wood debris proved to be a problem for both power lines and for streets, arterials and highways. In one instance, commercial truck traffic was banned from using U.S. 81 between Marlow and Duncan in Stephens County for several hours, due to low hanging power lines 2 miles south of Oklahoma 29 East, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced mid-morning.
With fewer cars on the roads, those traveling the streets had relatively safe goings.
Lawton Police Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, said that he hadn’t been advised of any wrecks in town. Officers did respond to a few motorist assists earlier in the morning, but nothing with injuries.
Safe driving tips like driving on properly inflated tires, allowing for extra time for your drive, slow acceleration and deceleration, allowing for space between other vehicles, slowly braking and remain alert were offered.
One aspect of the freezing blast did cause a lot of discomfort throughout the area. Tree limbs dropping onto power lines were joined with ice-weighted lines left many people to feel the bitter chill when they needed power most.
With up to 25,000 power outages reported by noon throughout Southwest Oklahoma; by 1 p.m., PSO reported 11,340 customers were without power. Outage numbers are expected fluctuate as winter weather continues to cause additional damage.
The utility company is coordinating with area emergency management offices to prepare its response when needed and as needed.
By mid-Tuesday afternoon, more than 600 PSO workers, including lineworkers, tree crews and support staff, were on the road and tackling troubles. Another 150 workers from outside the area were slated to arrive later in the day to assist with restoration. According to PSO, an additional 300 workers were also en route to its service area to assist with issues statewide.
Reports of downed lines causing fires were reported through the county. In other locations, bands of lines running across the roadways hung low from the weight of accumulated ice causing a hazard.
The Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department issued a warning shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday when lines across Oklahoma 49, just west of Northwest 277th Street, sank dangerously low.
If you see a downed or low utility line, assume it is energized and carries a deadly electric current. You’re asked to call 1-888-218-3919.
The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning until 1 p.m. today. More freezing rain and “significant icing” of up to 3/10-inch is forecast to cover the area and leave a slick route for the morning commute route.
“Travel could be nearly impossible” and is “strongly discouraged,” according to the National Weather Service warning.
Drivers are asked to keep an extra flashlight, food, water and blanket in your vehicle in case of emergency.