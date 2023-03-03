Winning the Carolyn Stone Distinguished Service Award has become a family affair for one Lawton family.
Nori Kassik received the award in 2018, her daughter received the award in 2021 and her granddaughter received the award last week.
The award is given by the Comanche County Veterans Association and recognizes contributions made to veterans’ issues.
Rebekah Fountain became the third member of the same family to receive the award. Rebekah is not a veteran herself, but comes from a long line of veterans. One grandfather was a prisoner of war during World War II and Purple Heart recipient, another served in Vietnam and her father retired from the military.
Volunteering also runs in the family. Rebekah, who said she was “voluntold” a lot growing up, has essentially been volunteering since she became a Girl Scout at the age of 5. Rebekah is a member of the America’s Veteran Supporters and volunteers with Wreaths Across America and the Memorial Day Program at Fort Sill National Cemetery. She also is involved with the Unclaimed Veterans funerals and has volunteered with the Cooties with bingo at the Veterans Center and VFW fundraisers.
But the volunteer effort that gives her the most satisfaction is with the Quilts of Valor program.
“It’s honoring the veterans and it’s a day full of emotions,” Rebekah said.
Rebekah said every time she volunteers, she feels as if she is honoring her father and grandfather. Receiving the award also is a tribute to her mother and grandmother, past award recipients.
“I’m thankful they instilled in me how to give back to the community,” she said.
Mary Fountain is equally proud of her daughter.
“My mom volunteered me a lot, too,” she said. “I know my dad would be proud. He was a big supporter of volunteering.”
Her father, retired Sgt. Donald Kassik, was drafted in 1951 and served in Japan, Vietnam, Germany and Korea. It was in Germany that he met his future wife, Nori Kobayashi. After his retirement, Kassik volunteered at the Center for Creative Living and McMahon-Tomlinson Nursing Center.
Grandmother Nori was especially proud of Rebakah following in the family footsteps, and had tears in her eyes as her granddaughter was presented the award.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said.
She explained why her family puts an emphasis on volunteer work.
“My husband brought me to the States and I have a good life,” she said. The 94-year-old still volunteers at the Senior Center for Creative Living where she knits, crochets and quilts.