Carolyn Stone award

Rebekah Fountain, second from left, was the third member of her family to receive the Carolyn Stone Distinguished Service Award. From left are her grandmother, Nori Kassik, and her mother, Mary Fountain.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Winning the Carolyn Stone Distinguished Service Award has become a family affair for one Lawton family.

Nori Kassik received the award in 2018, her daughter received the award in 2021 and her granddaughter received the award last week.

Recommended for you