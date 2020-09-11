DUNCAN – The 14th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is slated for today and Saturday in downtown Duncan.
Over two days, people will enter the festival to purchase Oklahoma wines, enjoy food, vendors and a variety of activities. The organization hosts an Italian-style dinner today under the Oklahoma stars at 10th and Main Street. R&S has been asked to prepare and cater the meal, which will be served from 6-9 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are required for today’s dinner.
Today’s dinner is $30/person and includes the customary three-course meal while Saturday costs $10. Event participants who attend today can come back Saturday for free. Today is open to those who would like samples and not dinner as well.
Food trucks will be available on Saturday throughout the day, other Duncan eateries will be open as well.
“We have watched this event grow,” said Kristin Arrington, Wine Festival co-chairperson, “and we’re thrilled to host the wine festival in downtown Duncan for the fifth year now as we will continue to do with the support of the city and Main Street merchants.”
This year, the festival hosts have made drastic measures to keep the event as clean and safe as possible. Hospital-grade disinfectant will be used on all surfaces between uses. There are hand sanitizing stations throughout the event, tables are distanced 6 foot apart or more, and many other details to ensure consumer confidence.
Festival hosts say, like last year, the many downtown merchants will offer deep discounts to festival participants. The downtown merchants have been and continue to be diligent in their cleaning efforts and some stores downtown require masks; masks are optional for event participants.
“The organization exclusively hosts this annual event in order to be able to provide the many benefits available to our business members,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger, “like the paint grants, micro-signage grants and the new Keeping It Clean grant where we give away cleaners and PPE to our businesses.”
To learn more about Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696 or visit the website at www.mainstreetduncan.net for information.