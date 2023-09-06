Areas south and north of Lawton saw high winds roll through Tuesday evening.
In Geronimo, fire units reported a mobile home near Wisconsin Street and Comanche Avenue had its roof torn off and flooding the inside of the trailer.
North of Lawton, Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department was kept busy as high winds blew through Ralph’s Resort. Winds caused a power line to blow over onto a walkway of a boathouse. Another boathouse had part if its roof torn off.
