Fire

FLETCHER — Comanche County firefighters battled a large grass fire north of Fletcher during treacherous wind conditions Tuesday.

Fletcher Fire Department was called around 1:40 p.m. to an outside fire at Northeast 135th Street and King Road, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

