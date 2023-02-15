FLETCHER — Comanche County firefighters battled a large grass fire north of Fletcher during treacherous wind conditions Tuesday.
Fletcher Fire Department was called around 1:40 p.m. to an outside fire at Northeast 135th Street and King Road, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer.
Volunteer crews from Elgin, Sterling, Cyril, Edgewater Park and Cement joined Fletcher in the fight, as did Comanche Nation Fire.
The fire burned about 20 acres, according to Hawkins.
It is believed the fire ignited from a rekindling of a controlled burn. West/southwest winds over 40 mph with gusts over 50 mph were recorded by the National Weather Service.
