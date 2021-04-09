Matt Carter

Matt Carter, CEO of Carter Wind Energy, announces that the company will locate an assembly plant in west Lawton. The company expects to hire about 300 employees within the next five years.

 Staff

Carter Wind Turbines will be bringing a new wind energy company to Lawton, along with 300 jobs over the next five years and a capital investment of $10 million.

The company, a subsidiary of Carter Wind Energy, made the announcement Friday during a special press conference coordinated by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.

Construction is to begin as soon as possible on a site in the west Lawton industrial park, with hiring of initial employees to begin this summer, said said CEO Matt Carter.

Recommended for you