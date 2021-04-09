Carter Wind Turbines will be bringing a new wind energy company to Lawton, along with 300 jobs over the next five years and a capital investment of $10 million.
The company, a subsidiary of Carter Wind Energy, made the announcement Friday during a special press conference coordinated by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.
Construction is to begin as soon as possible on a site in the west Lawton industrial park, with hiring of initial employees to begin this summer, said said CEO Matt Carter.