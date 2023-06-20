After the severe storm last Thursday, Cameron University has started the process of repairing damaged buildings and removing downed trees across campus.
According to Cameron University’s Office of Public Affairs, early estimates say that repairs of the damages from hail and high winds could cost more than $1 million. The university is also in the process of establishing a timeline for those repairs.
“Campus personnel met today (Monday) with a representative from the Oklahoma Office of Management & Enterprise Services’ risk management division and its claims adjuster to determine the extent of the damage to buildings and vehicles,” the Office of Public Affairs said.
In the meantime, emergency roof repairs to the Cameron Village student resident housing as well as other campus buildings are already underway, with workers on Cameron Village’s roof seen on Monday morning.