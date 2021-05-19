Following the recommendation of the jury that convicted him, Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced David Keith Winbush to serve life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Lawton teen.
Following two hours of jury deliberation, Winbush, 37, of Lawton, was found guilty on April 1 of first-degree murder. The jury recommended he serve life in prison with the opportunity for parole and following a pre-sentence investigation, Tayloe concurred.
Brian Marques Brown Jr., 15, died early the morning of Dec. 9, 2018, after Winbush fired two gunshots at him as he tried to run away.
Brown was shot after a friend of Winbush stopped him and three other teens in Winbush’s stolen truck. The truck had been taken by two of the teens shortly before midnight the night before.
Testimony and evidence at the trial showed Winbush fired the fatal shots. In his interview with investigators, he described being fed up by teens and kids taking things from his home, causing property damage and even an 8-year-old boy who had been caught on security video brutally injuring his dog.
When Winbush showed up at the scene where Brown was being held by a friend, no one testified to knowing he was carrying a pistol. He admitted to taking it and holstering it before leaving his home. In the end, the jury decided this proved his intent to inflict harm.
Tayloe ordered Winbush serve his life sentence with the mandate he serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. In Oklahoma, 45 years is considered life so it would be just over 38 years served before he has a shot for freedom.
Winbush was also ordered to pay Brown’s mother, Jennifer Peterson back $3,362.50 for his funeral reimbursement and another $2,612.50 to the Crime Victims Compensation fund.
Following release from prison, Winbush is ordered to be under one year of post-imprisonment supervision with the Department of Corrections.