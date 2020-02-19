The winners of the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award, which will be presented during the university’s homecoming festivities on Feb. 22 in the McCasland Ballroom, are Lisa Carson, George Charlson and retired Lt. Col. Mike Sloniker.
During her career with Lawton Public Schools (LPS), Carson won the Champion for Children Award, Kiwanis Teacher of the Year and the Martin Luther King Community Service Award.
Carson currently serves on the advisory board for the Cameron University Department of Education. She has also been active in the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Fall Forum committee, Fit Kids’ Coalition and Lawton Proud committee.
Her current role is with Lawton Public Schools Foundation (LPSF), which has awarded more than $100,000 in grants annually to teachers and their classrooms. From resources for students with special needs to equipment for science labs to funding for field trips, LPSF, under Carson’s leadership, has awarded countless grants and opportunities for the children of Lawton.
A former senior staff procurement representative for Lockheed Martin, Charlson retired in 2011 after 28 years. During his career, he received multiple awards, including Lockheed Martin’s Outstanding Small Business Performance Award, the Pro Action Team Performance Excellence Award, and the Meritorious Achievement for Performance Excellence. He also received a TI/Martin Javelin Joint Venture Company Procurement Administrator of the Year Award and a Martin Marietta Tactical Interdiction Systems Procurement and Subcontractors Employee of the Quarter Award. Charlson was named Aerospace Subcontract Management Professional of the Year by Strathmore Who’s Who and has also been cited in the 20th edition of Who’s Who in the South and Southwest. In 2018, he was presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who.
For his military service, he was honored with a Meritorious Service Medal, an Armed Forces Service Medal, a U.S. Army Commendation Medal with a First Oak Leaf Cluster and a Bronze Star Medal.
Charlson has established and funded scholarships with the Cameron University Foundation, providing more than $60,000 in support of Cameron students.
Mike Sloniker’s served 23 years in the Army. While serving in Vietnam, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. The citation for that honor reads in part: “Through his ability and courage, he contributed immeasurably to the success of the mission. Captain Sloniker’s outstanding flying ability and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”
Sloniker was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2013.
After his retirement from the Army, Sloniker served as Business Development Manager and then Director of the Army and Special Operations Sensor Programs with Lockheed Martin Corporation.
He serves as the historian for the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, of which he is a lifetime member and has served as president of the Oklahoma Chapter of the Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association. He is member of the Air Warrior Courage Foundation, the Air Force Association, the Army Aviation Association of America (Quad A), the Special Forces Association, the Order of Daedalians, the 101st Airborne Division Association and the Field Artillery Association.
