WILLOW — A 6-year-old Greer County boy is in serious condition after he and his bicycle were struck by a pickup Friday afternoon.
The unidentified boy from Willow was flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was in serious condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The boy was riding a bicycle north on Border Avenue when, Trooper Shawn Laughlin reported, he didn’t stop at a stop sign and went into the path of an oncoming GMC Sierra driven by Mark W. Barnes. The impact sent the boy, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, and the bike in different directions.
Barnes, 56, of Granite, was not injured.
Willow is a Greer County town of 149 people, according to the 2010 census. It’s located about 13 miles north of Mangum.