Jared Williams has been named fire chief for the Lawton Fire Department, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said.
A pinning ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Banquet Hall of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Williams joined the Lawton Fire Department in 2000 after serving the Elgin Fire Department alongside his father. In 2005, Williams was promoted to assistant training officer where he served until being promoted to training officer in 2009. He was promoted to assistant fire chief in 2019 and had been acting as interim fire chief in recent weeks.
City administrators said Williams possesses an extensive background in incident command, rescue and haz-mat. He lends his firefighter expertise as a field instructor for the Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training teaching fire programs, haz-mat programs, NIMS programs and rescue programs. In 2012, he was selected as instructor of the year by the Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma.
Williams graduated from Elgin High School and attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University where he played college football and studied health and physical education. He holds an associate degree in fire technology from Western Oklahoma State College.
“It is an honor to get to serve the citizens of Lawton as fire chief,” Williams said. “I would like to thank the many coaches and officers who have influenced me through the years. As a team, the Lawton Fire Department can conquer anything, and we have the best team of firefighters who are ready to serve and protect the citizens of Lawton.”
Prior to selection, Williams and other candidates interviewed with a panel made up of four fire chiefs from across Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City and Moore. After the interview process, the panel recommended Williams to be hired as Lawton fire chief, a recommendation Cleghorn accepted.
“We went through this extensive process to ensure our citizens that the best fire chief was selected for them,” Cleghorn said. “The Lawton Fire Department has benefitted tremendously from having Chief Williams for over two decades, and his expertise as a firefighter and as a leader have got him to where he is today.”