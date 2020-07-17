Imagine laying a hundred matches tip to tip and lighting one. What do you expect to happen? The matches will burn, each new flame lending itself to the immolation of its neighbor until all the matches are ablaze. Now, spread the matches apart and light one. What happens? It burns up on its own.
This is the basic principal behind social distancing.
Social distancing is the practice of keeping a safe distance (often cited as 6 feet) between yourself and other people in public. Whether indoors or outdoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends social distancing from anyone who does not live in the same home as you.
Social distancing is not a new term; it has been in our lexicon since at least the early 2000s during the height of another coronavirus induced epidemic, SARs. However, it wasn’t until the COVID-19 outbreak that the phrase became ubiquitous.
The reason behind social distancing measures is a simple one. According to the CDC’s guidelines, “people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay at least 6 feet away from others when possible, even if you — or they — do not have any symptoms.”
Until an effective vaccine has been developed for COVID-19, social distancing will remain one of the best ways to slow the virus’ spread. But staying away from each other is not something that comes naturally to humans.
“We are a social species, we have to be, our survival depends on it,” said Dr. Ricardo Jerez, a licensed professional counselor with Open Arms Behavioral Clinic.
In the last few months, Jerez has seen a significant increase in anxiety and depression among his clients as a consequence of concerns relating to the pandemic. He has also seen an increase in first time clients.
“We probably use to average 50 to 60 new clients a month, now we’re up to about 70 or 80 new clients a month … a significant increase.”
Contributing to this increase in anxiety and depression are the effects of social isolation. With cases continuing to spike, many have chosen to self-quarantine in their homes, leaving only to pick up the necessities.
“I think that social isolation has increased some of that (anxiety) because it has created a significant movement in our culture, work life and other relationships … it has created problems on all fronts, and increased our stress, too,” Jerez said.
According to Jerez, this increase in stress can lead to a decreased immune system, thereby increasing one’s risk of illness — establishing a vicious cycle. But there are moves people can take to mitigate the negative effects of social isolation, according to Jerez.
“I think, of course, communicating with other people through social media and things of that nature. We’ve made significant strides there and we’ve seen the benefit of that outlet,” Jerez said. “In my opinion nothing can replace face to face … but in today’s atmosphere the internet creates that possibility for interaction.”
As the pandemic continues and virus counts surge across the country, people are beginning to look more at social distancing as a more long-term practice rather than a temporary solution.
George Johnsen lives in Lawton and works in travel, an industry that has been hard hit by the virus.
“Most of my work initially was processing cancels and refunds,” Johnsen said. “With Europe not allowing U.S. visitors, it remains slow. There are some corporations traveling but very limited leisure by air.”
Johnsen himself has been social distancing at his home in a state of self-quarantine since March 15. Because of his comorbidities, Johnsen said he rarely leaves the house.
“We order our groceries using the pick-up option at Walmart. It is very convenient and (there is) minimal contact,” Johnsen said.
When he does need to leave his home, Johnsen said he makes sure to try and practice social distancing whenever possible.
“I have been to Lowe’s a couple of times and always wear a mask and try to maintain 6-feet distance,” Johnsen said.
As Oklahoma continues to see a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19, it seems unlikely that the CDC will lift its social distancing recommendations anytime soon. For now it’s “wait and see,” on whether or not the impact of long-term social isolation on our mental health will last, according to Jerez.
“I think our country is pretty resilient, and when we fix something we rarely look back, whether that’s a good thing or not,” Jerez said. “I don’t see it creating a huge problem, but this whole COVID thing has definitely increased our stress.”