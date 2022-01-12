Due to surging COVID-19 infection rates, The Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society’s meeting this Thursday will be held via Zoom.
Clem Wehner, the president of the society, said that the cancelation comes to ensure the safety of members of the organization.
“Given the increasing risk, and the emails I’ve gotten from members, I don’t think it’s responsible to bring people together,” Wehner said.
The meeting will still begin at 7 p.m. The Meeting ID will be 917 573 6638, and the passcode will be 1234.