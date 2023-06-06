Nature and animal lovers alike have the opportunity to go on a wildlife viewing tour in June.
The tours, organized by the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and The Friends of the Wichitas, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, June 10 and 24, and at 6:30 a.m. June 17, according to a release.
Visitors will have the opportunity to view wildlife during a bus tour of Pinchot Loop in the special use area. A unique feature of this particular season is young bisons and longhorn calves.
The wildlife tours will depart from the Visitor Center at the intersection Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115, and participants should arrive 30 minutes before to make sure to be on the bus. Reservations are required and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can be made by calling (580) 429-2197 starting Monday.
Reservations will be retained until 10 minutes before the scheduled time. After that, standbys will be accepted to enter the bus and late arrivals with reservation will not be able to participate. Tours may be cancelled or modified in the event of adverse weather.