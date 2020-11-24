The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is among the national entities that will receive funding through the 2021 Great American Outdoors Act deferred maintenance and Land and Water Conservation Fund projects.
For FY 2021, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will leverage more than $125 million for 46 conservation projects as funded through the LWCF. Approximately $1.6 billion will be invested into more than 160 deferred maintenance projects, benefiting a majority states and numerous Bureau of Indian Education schools.
Building and structure funding earmarked for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will cover the cost of demolition of excess structures, infrastructure replacements, and consolidation of refuge functions into replacement buildings.
“We continue to make progress to deliver on the purpose of this historic conservation legislation. We carefully evaluated each deferred maintenance project and land acquisition to maximize the return on investment for the American people and deliver on the promises of this unprecedented opportunity,” said Margaret Everson, counselor to the secretary and chair of the Great American Outdoors Act Task Force.