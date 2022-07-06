The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has resumed restrictions on hiking and other activities, due to excessive heat expected over the next week.
The emergency closure order, which went into effect Tuesday, stems from extreme heat caused by temperatures in excess of 100 degrees, coupled with the refuge’s rocky and rugged terrain. Refuge officials said the combination poses safety hazards for visitors, and for refuge and other emergency response personnel called upon for search and rescue operations.
The order, which remains in effect until rescinded, specifies:
• Hiking is only permitted from sunrise until 10 a.m. All hikers must exit the trails and the Mount Scott roadway no later than 10 a.m.
• After 10 a.m., the refuge will be closed to hiking, except in established picnic areas and campgrounds.
• All back-country camping in Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area will be cancelled.
Refuge officials said roads remain open to motorized vehicles and bicycles for wildlife observation and photography. Doris Campground, fishing and picnicking will not be impacted, but backcountry camping is not allowed. The Visitor Center, located near the intersection of Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and can provide alternative suggestions to hiking or camping.
Refuge officials also are offering safety tips to those who do engage in activities at the refuge: Bring plenty of water, pay attention to weather forecasts, wear loose clothing that is light in color, including a cap or hat, and limit the amount of time you spend outdoors in extreme temperatures.
This marks the second time this summer that refuge officials have restricted hiking at the refuge. Weather concerns also were cited when an emergency closure order was put into effect June 22-28.
Information about the emergency closure order can be found on the Refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountainsor by contacting the Visitor Center, (580) 429-2197.