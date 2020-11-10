Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close portions of the public use area on select days in November, December and January to conduct controlled hunts.
“These hunts, which are conducted in cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, are an important part of the deer and elk management on the refuge,” Visitors Services Manager Lynn Cartmell said in a press release. “Biologists utilize hunting as a management tool to prevent overpopulation, which can lead to damage to habitat, vehicle collisions, and potential human health concerns.”
Walk-in Rocky Mountain elk hunts will be conducted this week and Jan. 11-15, 2021. These hunts are restricted to the special use area of the refuge and will not impact public recreational areas, Cartmell said. Additional controlled hunts will be conducted on Nov. 17-19 for white-tailed deer and on Nov. 30 thru Dec. 3, Dec. 14-17 and Jan. 4-7, 2021, for elk. These hunts will require closure of portions of the public use area, but many areas will remain open to the public. Closed areas will be rotated and specific closures will be announced prior to each hunt.
Further hunt closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, on Facebook @WichitaMountainsWildlifeRefuge, or by emailing the Refuge Visitor Services staff at wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov.