The wildfire that burned through portions of western Comanche County is 85 percent contained, according to emergency management officials.
In a press release issued Monday afternoon, Comanche County’s office of Emergency Management said that the fire was still being monitored, after having burned 7,532 acres.
“Over the course of the next couple of days, crews will track hot spots and flare ups,” the statement read. “There will continue to be smoke in the area.”
The fire began on Thursday, after two separate fires, sparked by lightning strikes, merged into a larger fire. The effort to extinguish the blaze eventually involved 46 fire departments from across Southwest Oklahoma.
David McCoy, the chief of the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department, said that the fire was the biggest in the area in several years.
“It’s been at least 10 years since we had one that big,” McCoy said. “It was a nasty fire.”
McCoy said that the fire was put out with no injuries, and no damage to houses, though it came very close to being worse.
“The rain on the first night really helped us,” McCoy said. “If it weren’t for that, we would’ve lost some houses.”
Tom Belase, fire chief for Wichita Estates Volunteer Fire Department and the incident commander for this fire, echoed the same sentiment.
“It would’ve been really terrible if not for the rain,” Belase said. “I live in Meers, and the fire came right up to the back of my house.”
Belase said that of the 46 departments involved in the initial fight, nearly all of them have been allowed to return home. Only two departments, Wichita Estates and Meers, have been left to monitor the fire over coming days.