HWY 115/Meers fire

A map showing the boundary of the wildfire in western Comanche County. The fire burned 7,532 acres after being sparked by a lightning strike last Thursday. Volunteer firefighters are continuing to monitor the fire, which they say is 85 percent contained.

 Courtesy Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management

The wildfire that burned through portions of western Comanche County is 85 percent contained, according to emergency management officials.

In a press release issued Monday afternoon, Comanche County’s office of Emergency Management said that the fire was still being monitored, after having burned 7,532 acres.