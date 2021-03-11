DUNCAN — A Duncan woman is in jail on $20,000 bond after she was accused of assaulting a nurse while she was in the hospital emergency room.
Sharon Gayle Bivings, 36, of Duncan, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a medical care provider, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bivings was arrested Saturday afternoon following a dustup at Duncan Regional Hospital.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Duncan police were called to the hospital’s emergency room regarding an uncooperative woman, identified as Bivings. She was being processed into care when investigators said she became verbally uncooperative and told several different names and incorrect birthdates.
A nurse who had dealt with Bivings before recognized her and told her she needed to provide the correct information. Agitated, witnesses said she hauled off and slugged the nurse several times, hitting her jaw at least once, the affidavit states.
When officers arrived, Bivings had gone into the bathroom, “the men’s at that,” said Officer Nathan Carrio. He spoke with Bivings who was seated on a toilet and asked her why she’d gone to the emergency room. She replied, simply, with “Komodo dragon,” according to the affidavit. When he told her to pull up her pants, Carrio said she “mumbled some incoherent words to me.”
When Bivings refused to come off the toilet and pull her pants up, Carrio said she refused and he and another officer had to physically pull her off it and onto the ground. The affidavit states. Although the officers said she tried to resist, she was eventually handcuffed and lifted from the ground.
“We stood Bivings up and pulled her bottoms up and top down,” Carrio said. “We had to essentially drag her to my patrol car.”
Held on $20,000 bond, Bivings returns to court at 2 p.m. May 12, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.