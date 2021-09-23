ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail on $500,000 bond, accused of shooting at a couple of men and narrowly missing children inside one home and a sleeping man in another.
Marshall Cantrell Taylor, 50, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of shooting with intent to kill, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor charges of destroying evidence and drug possession, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the shooting to kill count.
Taylor became a suspect for Anadarko police on Sept. 16 after two different men reported he shot at them.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were first called around 4:20 p.m. to the 400 block of East Central Boulevard and found a man who said he’d been vacuuming his vehicle at a home when bullets flew. He said a gray two-door car passed by, did a U-turn, and came back. Inside he saw a black man wearing a gray shirt who began shooting.
Dirt began kicking up in the ground near the man as he said there were between “six and nine” shots. The car then sped away.
Police spoke with a man at the home. He said he’d picked his kids up from the bus stop when he heard a loud car. He turned to see the man he knew as “Marshall” drive slowly by while staring at him, the affidavit states. Taylor drove off but returned soon after.
The man said Taylor wanted to fight but he refused because his kids were there. According to the affidavit, Taylor pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the man, who ran behind a brick pillar on his porch for cover. Taylor took off from there.
A .40 caliber shell casing was found in the roadway in front of the first vehicle. At the home of the second incident, a bullet hole was found in the wall above where the children had been sitting and watching TV, the affidavit states.
Two bullet holes were found in the walls of a neighboring home. Investigators spoke with him and he said he’d been sleeping and didn’t see anything.
On Friday, police received a search warrant at Taylor’s home. While en route, Anadarko Police Office Jeff Butler saw Marshall driving and followed him to another home and spoke with him. Taylor said he didn’t know anything about a shooting and he was arrested. According to the affidavit, he said the other men had been shooting at him and pointed out bullet holes in his car.
Butler, however, noted that Taylor’s car had been shot in August. He took a report and said Taylor had been “uncooperative and said nothing happened,” the affidavit states. The officer did notice a bullet hole from inside out through the passenger door that was new.
While being placed in a police car, Taylor is accused of eating a marijuana blunt before finally complying.
A search of Taylor’s car turned up a .40 caliber shell casing that was similar to the one recovered in the street the day before, the affidavit states.
Investigators said a search of Taylor’s home turned up a Thompson 270 bolt action rifle with a scope, along with a box of .38 caliber ammunition. A baggy containing cocaine residue was also found in Taylor’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Taylor has two prior Cleveland County felony convictions for robbery and for being a convicted felon carrying a weapon, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Taylor is being held in the Caddo County Detention Center. Records indicate he returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.