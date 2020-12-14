Police said the key to a wild Saturday morning disorderly conduct call ended up capping a series of events that included allegations of assaulting a police officer.
Lawton police officers were called shortly after 4:45 a.m. to 410 S. Sheridan on the report of a man walking through the trailer park who was screaming profanities and beating on trailers. The man was found in the southwest corner of the complex acting in the reported manner, but now the invectives were lobbed towards officers, according to the report.
When ordered to calm down and speak with officers, he refused to comply and tried to retreat into his trailer home. An officer stepped between the man and his home and that’s when, the report states, he “became violent and tried to forcefully push past” only to be taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.
Officers said the takedown didn’t end the resistance. While being put into a patrol unit, he had to be picked up and forced into the back seat. According to the report, the resistance increased and included several kicks to an officer’s groin. He was then put into leg shackles and taken to jail.
Once at the jail, the man again again became combative and had to be placed into a wheelchair to be taken to the jail secion. While being placed into the cell, the report states. Officers had to strip his clothing while he continued his fight and a small yellow baggie containing methamphetamine residue was found.
During the struggle, police reported the man was able to steal a set of handcuff keys belonging to jail staff. According to the report, it was later discovered the man had placed them inside his rectum in order to conceal them. They were recovered.
The man was booked into jail for assault and battery of a police officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting police.